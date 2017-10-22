Ryan Kalil re-injures neck, questionable to return

Getty Images

The Panthers were hoping the return of center Ryan Kalil would spark their running game.

It didn’t work early, and now they’re without the five-time Pro Bowler again, and faced with more immediate problems.

Kalil has aggravated the neck injury that kept him out the previous five games, and is questionable to return. He has been replaced by Tyler Larsen, who took over when Kalil came up with the problem before their Week Two game.

While Larsen’s not the only reason the Panthers run game has floundered, it doesn’t help when they’ve had communications up and down the line.

Now they’re going to have to play catch-up without him, as Bears safety Eddie Jackson just picked off a pass that went off the hands of Panthers wideout Kelvin Benjamin and took it back 76 yards for a touchdown.

Coupled with Jackson’s 75-yard fumble return for a score, the Bears are up 14-0 and haven’t needed rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to do much.