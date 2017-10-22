Saints win fourth in a row, beat Packers 26-17

AP

Don’t look now, but the Saints have won four consecutive games. Three of those came on the road. All were quality wins, coming against the Panthers, Dolphins, Lions and now Packers.

New Orleans overcame two first-half interceptions throw by Drew Brees and 14-7 halftime deficit against Green Bay, dominating the second half. The Saints had 260 yards in the second half; the Packers gained 260 yards for the game.

It marked Brees’ seventh appearance against the Packers in his career, and he now has thrown for 300 yards in every one. The only thing he didn’t do Sunday that he had done in the other six was throw two touchdown passes.

Instead, he threw one and ran for one.

Brees went 27-for-38 for 331 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Mark Ingram ran for 105 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. Ted Ginn caught seven passes for 141 yards, and Michael Thomas contributed seven catches for 82 yards.

Hundley didn’t do anything to give the Packers confidence they can win without Rodgers, going 12-for-25 for 87 yards and an interception. He did have 44 rushing yards and a touchdown on three carries.

Rookie Aaron Jones had 17 carries for 131 yards and a touchdown.

The schedule gets easier for the Saints, who now have three of their next four games at home.