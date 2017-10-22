Saints win fourth in a row, beat Packers 26-17

Posted by Charean Williams on October 22, 2017, 4:49 PM EDT
AP

Don’t look now, but the Saints have won four consecutive games. Three of those came on the road. All were quality wins, coming against the Panthers, Dolphins, Lions and now Packers.

New Orleans overcame two first-half interceptions throw by Drew Brees and 14-7 halftime deficit against Green Bay, dominating the second half. The Saints had 260 yards in the second half; the Packers gained 260 yards for the game.

It marked Brees’ seventh appearance against the Packers in his career, and he now has thrown for 300 yards in every one. The only thing he didn’t do Sunday that he had done in the other six was throw two touchdown passes.

Instead, he threw one and ran for one.

Brees went 27-for-38 for 331 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Mark Ingram ran for 105 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. Ted Ginn caught seven passes for 141 yards, and Michael Thomas contributed seven catches for 82 yards.

Hundley didn’t do anything to give the Packers confidence they can win without Rodgers, going 12-for-25 for 87 yards and an interception. He did have 44 rushing yards and a touchdown on three carries.

Rookie Aaron Jones had 17 carries for 131 yards and a touchdown.

The schedule gets easier for the Saints, who now have three of their next four games at home.

  1. Did you see how excited we all were when Brett ran for that TD? It got our hopes up.

    But then after our Packers presented our new-look ‘team’ today, someone was heard saying,
    “Please follow Sir Brad. He’s going to give you a private tour of the pit of misery.”

  2. How bad is it when your defense is poor, you lose your one great player, you have to live where you do, your back up QB is terrible, and there’s absolutely nothing else to do here? Things can always get worse.

  3. Calling a win against the Packers without Rodgers “quality” is stretching it, don’t you think?

  4. Well, you guys were right Brett Donely surprised me. Even I didn’t think Donely was THAT bad. Not sure how the Packers can win a game this year with this guy. Refs were in their pocket, as usual, defense played relatively well (for them), running game was good, but Donely was awful.

  5. Quite the performance for the the QB Packer fans called a HOFer….not even 100 yards passing…LOL. Watch out the Bears are are about to overtake you for last place. Back to the 70s and 80s for the Packers! NOPACKNO

  7. McCarthy and Capers lost the game for them. Hundley wasn’t great but the play calling didn’t help either. They were gifted with two INTs but wasn’t able to score. Defense forgot to come back out of the locker room too after half time.

  9. Pin this on McCarthy and is obvious that Rodgers has been covering his inability as a play caller. Geez let Hundley play mcfatty. If you lose because you let him play fine but to hope that are defense can win a game is silly .. Terrible coaching by the packers .. Mccarthy you got straight out out coached

  10. Predictable. I see one skol troll is crying about the refs in a game that the Packers lost instead of enjoying his own team’s win. You idiots just want the refs to ignore the rules and make every call against the Pack.

  11. The plucky Packers put up a great effort today. The defense played admirably and Aaron Jones kept them in the game. I was disappointed in Hundley; I thought he would do a lot better against the Saints defense after a week of practice. It’s still a long season and they’re still in second place, so don’t give up.

  14. Looks like the Packers subscribed to the Bill Polian school of roster development, where you believe your starting QB is indestructible and thus back him up with a scrub who works for the league minimum and is incapable of completing a forward pass.

    I just look forward to the next press conference so they can ask McMuffin if he’s ready to call Kaepernick yet.

  16. Didn’t take that long for the packer faithful to place blame on capers.
    That brent hundley interception was masterful though. & glad to see one of the three (3!) drafted running backs via tt is working out. That draft dartboard finally hit something. Lol.

  19. yeah, they’ll get a first round pick for Hundley….
    He’s really going to surprise people with how terrible he is.

  20. so i wont get an epic playoff choke this year. but the “oh look we will do ok with Hundley. look we are ahead” only to have that carrot yanked away will have to suffice.

    12/25 for 87 and a pick

  24. The Refs kept this game sort of close. It should have been a 25+ point win by the Saints. The Refs tried but they could not keep it within the point spread.

  25. He has his quarterback. Winning is not important than his political belief. You would think colin is advocating something radical. You don’t have a quarterback

  26. It must be the most awful feeling in the world, being a packer fan. you all must feel just miserable. 87 yards passing? nelson, cobb, adams, 5 catches-40 yards? Yuck, poor packer fans, such a sad sad team

  27. Our Packers were the only team in the NFC North to lose today.

    No rest for the weary.

  28. allight59 says:

    Quite the performance for the the QB Packer fans called a HOFer

    Packers fans didn’t say that. Datone Jones, his college teammate said that.

  31. Since Heidi fans spend so much time on Packer stories, maybe one of them can show me a Packer fan comment (Numba1 and Jeffrey B obviously don’t count)saying that Hundley would be a Hall of Famer.
    Not wanting to wait on that, I’ll just observe that Heidi plays 6 of the last nine games on the road, where the wheels are more likely to come off. They’re on a roll, playing teams that have a lot of injuries, and fans should enjoy it.
    Anyway, GB has found a running back, and if things continue to sink this year, the Pack will be back.

  34. I was actually expecting more from Hundley with having a full week of practice with the first team unit. I can understand throwing 3 picks against the vaunted Vikes defense going in cold, but to not even hit 100 yards passing and 0 td’s today?

    So far that’s 4 picks to 1 TD in his game and a half. I still expect he will get better going forward, but just shows that Rodgers made Nelson and Cobb into household names.

  36. Anyway, GB has found a running back

    —-

    Great. Now they just need to find a GM, head coach, defensive coordinator, QB, offensive line, and an entire defense.

  38. Gb fans are hilarious. Talking about Vikes fans being in a packer thread, when they are the first ones to post in a Vikings thread. No excuses people, the Vikes lost most of their OL, their starting QB, and their starting RB last year by the 3rd game of the season. We went 8-8.

    This year we lost our starting QB, and our starting RB, and have played 2 games without our best WR and our starting LG, and won both. It’s what good teams do.

  39. packrh8tr says:
    October 22, 2017 at 5:24 pm
    Couldn’t happen to a more deserving fan base.
    —————————————————————
    Says the guy who was so excited to have that child abusing SOB Peterson back on his team!!! SMH!!!

  40. Kicking the greatest franchise in the history of sport while they’re down reminds one of a looting mob when a city’s power goes out. Take the TV’s while you can, boys.

  41. To those that think the Packers have found a RB…

    The Saints obviously came in with a plan to attack the Packers passing game, knowing that the running game wouldn’t be enough for the Packers to win.

    They were right.

  42. Packers might have actually won today if they had been playing any other team besides the Saints. Don’t be surprised if Drew and crew win another Super Bowl this year.

  43. usdcoyotesfan says:
    October 22, 2017 at 5:38 pm
    packrh8tr says:
    October 22, 2017 at 5:24 pm
    Couldn’t happen to a more deserving fan base.
    —————————————————————
    Says the guy who was so excited to have that child abusing SOB Peterson back on his team!!! SMH!!!
    ——

    Lol. I’m not a Viking fan. Nice try though

  44. I love to watch the useless bickering between the two worst states in the country, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Both of their teams’ fanbases are the absolute worst, and it shows with the postings on this site. Here’s the truth, if Minneapolis or Milwaukee/Green Bay were to disappear off the face of the earth, the rest of the country would care less!!!! LOL

  45. McCarthy is a clown. If you actually watched the game, Hundley wasn’t good, but when your coach refuses to let a guy averaging 9.2 continue to run the ball, and has his receivers continuously run 3rd down button hooks way short of the first down, the QB has no chance. McCarthy is the problem. Hundley isn’t ready, and may never be, but look who he has as a coach. Really bad.
    As for Capers, why wouldn’t a team throw over the middle every 3rd down. It’s always open (97% of the time anyway) with no pass rush.

  46. Remember the last time the Packers lost Rodgers they won the division so if you believe Green Bay is a one man team you are mistaken 😛 Pay no attention to what you saw today!

  47. Remember the last time the Packers lost Rodgers they won the division so if you believe Green Bay is a one man team you are mistaken 😛 Pay no attention to what you saw today!

