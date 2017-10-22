Seahawks find the end zone in third quarter

Getty Images

The Seahawks took another big penalty while closing in on the end zone in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the Giants, but they were able to shrug it off and get six points this time around.

One play after an unnecessary roughness call on guard Mark Glowinski pushed the Seahawks back to the 22-yard-line, Russell Wilson floated a pass to Doug Baldwin for a touchdown. Blair Walsh‘s extra point put Seattle up 10-7 halfway through the third quarter. It’s now four touchdowns for Baldwin in five career games at the Meadowlands.

Wilson hit Jimmy Graham and Paul Richardson for big gains to set up the touchdown and is now 20-of-29 for 252 yards on the afternoon.

The Giants have gone three-and-out on each of their offensive drives in the third quarter. They’ve been outgained 303-56 and are now playing without right tackle Justin Pugh, who is questionable to return with a back injury, so things won’t be getting any easier for their offense.