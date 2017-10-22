Seahawks get on the board, but Giants still lead at halftime

Getty Images

The Seahawks got some points after a heated exchange on their sideline in the second quarter, but they are still trailing the Giants at halftime of Sunday’s game at the Meadowlands.

Eli Manning hit Evan Engram for a five-yard touchdown a few plays after Landon Collins recovered a Thomas Rawls fumble and returned it into the red zone and the Giants lead 7-3 as a result. The Seahawks were finally able to get on the board with a Blair Walsh field goal with 46 seconds to play in the first half.

Even those points came with a side of missed opportunities for Seattle. Russell Wilson hit Tyler Lockett for a 27-yard touchdown on a third down play, but the score was wiped out due to an offensive pass interference penalty. That was the eighth penalty of the afternoon against the Seahawks, who have also dropped passes and wasted 10 plays from goal-to-go territory on the way to their four-point deficit.

The Giants, who gained 44 yards in the first half, were happy to let the clock run out once they got the ball back after Walsh’s field goal and send both teams to the locker room. There doesn’t seem to be much they are able to do offensively other than take advantage of any good situations the defense may put them in, but that might be enough to get things done based on the way the first 30 minutes played out.