Seahawks score final 24 points, leave Jersey with 24-7 win

The Seahawks were sloppy for much of Sunday’s game and they blew several opportunities to put points on the board in the first half of the game, but it ultimately didn’t matter because the Giants offense wasn’t able to hold up its end of the fight.

After falling behind 7-0 in the first half, the Seahawks scored the next 24 points to leave MetLife Stadium with a 4-2 record. The final blow came when Russell Wilson hit tight end Jimmy Graham from a yard out with 2:14 to go to cap a 12-play drive against an exhausted Giants defense.

The Seahawks had three drives that went at least 11 plays, gained 426 yards, held the ball for nearly 35 minutes and ran 70 offensive plays over the course of the proceedings. The Giants, playing without their top three wideouts all game and without right tackle Justin Pugh after a back injury, had nothing similar going on and their last hope of coming back died on back-to-back drives in the second half.

Aldrick Rosas missed a 47-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, but the defense forced a punt that kept the score 10-7. Eli Manning was stripped of the ball on a sack by Jarran Reed on the next series, however, and Frank Clark recovered to give Seattle the ball on the 38-yard-line. Despite the efforts of Giants safety Landon Collins, Wilson hit Paul Richardson for a touchdown on the next play and it was pretty much academic from that point.

Wilson was 27-of-39 for 334 yards and three touchdowns overall and was able to move the ball well even when penalties, drops and a turnover were keeping the Seahawks from cashing in. They ran 30 times for 105 yards to further ensure the Giants defense was gassed by the end of the game.

Manning was 19-of-39 for 128 yards in another rough outing for the undermanned Giants passing game. Their strong work on the ground didn’t return after last week’s victory over the Broncos, which left them without anything to rely on offensively. They have a bye next week and wide receiver Sterling Shepard is likely to return when they get back to work, but the Giants are more than one man away from having a strong offense.

The Seahawks will be home for the Texans in what promises to be a far stiffer test for their defense.