Simultaneous possession in end zone works out for Seahawks again

Getty Images

There weren’t any replacement officials on the field and Golden Tate is on a bye week with the Lions, but it was hard not to think about Tate, replacement officials and all the rest of the things involved in the 2012 game between the Seahawks and Packers in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game between the Seahawks and the Giants.

Russell Wilson gave the ball to J.D. McKissic and then got it back on a flip from the running back before launching a pass deep down the field for Paul Richardson. Richardson and Giants safety Landon Collins both went up to get the ball and appeared to simultaneously possess it as they went down in the end zone.

Officials on the field ruled it a touchdown and the call stood after a video review. That leaves the Seahawks up 17-7 with just under 10 minutes to play.

Tate famously (or infamously, depending on your point of view) was ruled to have come down with a Hail Mary on the final play of a game against the Packers in 2012 while simultaneously possessing the ball with Packers safety M.D. Jennings. The league later said Tate should have been flagged for offensive pass interference, although plenty of people took issue with the ruling of simultaneous possession apart from that.

Sunday’s play looked clearer and pushed the Seahawks closer to a road win.