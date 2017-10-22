Steelers moving the ball, but settling for field goals

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 22, 2017, 6:26 PM EDT
Steelers drives keep stalling in the red zone.

But they’re at least getting short field goals out of the deal, so they’ll take it for the moment.

The Steelers opened the third quarter with another near-miss drive, and kicked their third straight field goal for a 23-14 lead over the Bengals.

The early offensive fireworks slowed a bit, but the Steelers are still moving the ball well.

And with cornerback Joe Haden getting his first interception since coming over from the Browns, the Steelers are on the verge of opening this one up.

3 responses to “Steelers moving the ball, but settling for field goals

  1. Whether it be the constant PI against AB not being called, the 4 second runoff that prevented a Steelers redzone play, or the inconclusive replay overturned….its obvious that the refs want to keep Cincy in this one.

  2. I’ve never seen a game where the home team refs are so biased towards the visiting team. The number of no-calls against Cinci is staggering, I’ve never seen such flagrant fouls go uncalled before. I don’t know how the Steelers continue to do so well when the refs are constantly trying to beat them with their flags.

  3. That offensive line is incredibly awful.

    Mike brown should be embarrassed but I don’t think he possesses that gene.

