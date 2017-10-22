Steelers moving the ball, but settling for field goals

Getty Images

Steelers drives keep stalling in the red zone.

But they’re at least getting short field goals out of the deal, so they’ll take it for the moment.

The Steelers opened the third quarter with another near-miss drive, and kicked their third straight field goal for a 23-14 lead over the Bengals.

The early offensive fireworks slowed a bit, but the Steelers are still moving the ball well.

And with cornerback Joe Haden getting his first interception since coming over from the Browns, the Steelers are on the verge of opening this one up.