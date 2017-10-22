Steelers waste no time, get early lead on Bengals

Getty Images

Any problems the Steelers have had over the course of the season seem long-forgotten at the moment.

The Steelers pounded the ball against the Bengals on their first possession, and have a 7-0 lead already.

Between Le'Veon Bell being involved and productive (six touches for 50 yards) and Antonio Brown doing what he does (catching touchdowns), the Steelers are clicking.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger completed all three of his passes early, as they marched straight downfield, with 75 yards on nine plays. The lack of cornerback Adam Jones could make for a long day for the Bengals slowing down Brown.