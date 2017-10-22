Stephon Gilmore and Eric Rowe inactive for Patriots

Getty Images

If the Patriots are going to reprise their Super Bowl result, they’re going to do it without a pair of corners against a healthy-again Falcons receiving corps.

Cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and Eric Rowe are out tonight against the Falcons, who have wideout Mohamed Sanu back in the lineup after missing last week with a hamstring problem.

The Patriots will also be without linebacker Elandon Roberts, offensive lineman Cole Croston, linebacker Harvey Langi, defensive lineman Geneo Grissom, and tackle Cameron Fleming.

With the Patriots short-handed in the secondary, Johnson Bademosi and Jonathan Jones will have to play bigger roles alongside starter Malcolm Butler.

For the Falcons, the inactives are: Wide receivers Marvin Hall and Nick Williams, safety Sharrod Neasman, linebacker Jordan Tripp, offensive linemen Sean Harlow and Austin Pasztor, and defensive tackle Ahtyba Rubin.