Sterling Shepard out again for Giants

Getty Images

The Giants held out some hope that wide receiver Sterling Shepard would be able to play against the Seahawks on Sunday, but his ankle injury hasn’t healed enough to allow that to happen.

Shepard was put on the inactive list for the Week Seven matchup at MetLife Stadium on Sunday afternoon. That leaves Roger Lewis and Tavarres King as the top wideouts for the depleted Giants receiving corps.

That didn’t stop them from beating the Broncos last week, so they’ll try for the same luck against a Seattle defense that will have defensive end Michael Bennett as expected. Bennett was listed as questionable on Friday, but all signs were that he’d be in the lineup as usual.

Running back C.J. Prosise is also active after being listed as questionable with an ankle injury. Cornerback Jeremy Lane, guard Luke Joeckel, safety Tedric Thompson, tackle Isaiah Battle, guard Jordan Roos and defensive tackle Garrison Smith are the inactives for the Seahawks, who only have 52 players on their roster at the moment.

The Giants ruled out defensive end Olivier Vernon, center Weston Richburg, running back Paul Perkins, linebacker Jonathan Casillas and linebacker Calvin Munson on Friday. Quarterback Davis Webb joins Shepard as the only inactives that were up in the air.