Sunday morning one-liners

A look at the Bills’ history against the Buccaneers.

The Dolphins are trying to avoid being swept by the Jets.

Patriots DE Trey Flowers is drawing more attention this season.

Jets special teams coach Brant Boyer has bad memories of a matchup with the Dolphins last year.

P Sam Koch is coming off of a big Sunday for the Ravens.

Remembering former Bengals RB Corey Dillon’s biggest day.

Will the Browns do more running with QB DeShone Kizer back in the lineup?

The Steelers are one of the NFL teams putting the run game front and center.

Former Texans RB Arian Foster has gotten into the podcasting game.

What would a loss on Sunday mean for the Colts?

How are the Jaguars generating their pass rush?

A look at the Titans pass rush.

The Broncos added several players from the practice squad this week.

Chiefs P Dustin Colquitt helped provide free dental care to kids in Kansas City.

The Chargers don’t want to overthink their meeting with the Broncos.

Raiders WR Amari Cooper needed the breakout game he got on Thursday night.

Will LB Sean Lee‘s return spark the Cowboys defense?

A list of things the Giants will need to beat the Seahawks.

Eagles LB Jordan Hicks says he’s ready to face the Redskins.

T Trent Williams is playing for the Redskins, but will need knee surgery at some point.

Looking ahead to a debate about Bears QB Mitch Trubisky and Texans QB Deshaun Watson.

What do the Lions need to do to win the NFC North?

A look at who Packers QB Brett Hundley‘s go-to guy might be.

Hearing about Darren Woodson has helped Vikings S Harrison Smith.

Falcons DL Grady Jarrett will be looking for another big night against the Patriots.

The Panthers are looking forward to having C Ryan Kalil back in the lineup.

Several Saints players have bonded over their Polynesian heritage.

The Buccaneers need to stop playing from behind.

Fans in London get their chance to see the Cardinals on Sunday.

The Rams offense has slowed the last couple of weeks.

What will the move to QB C.J. Beathard mean for 49ers RB Carlos Hyde.

The Seahawks will have a new look on the offensive line this week.