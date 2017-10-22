T.J. Ward “at wit’s end” about diminished role for Bucs

Getty Images

After the Broncos released safety T.J. Ward prior to the start of the season, Ward signed with the Buccaneers and the thought was that he’d play a major role in the Tampa secondary.

Things haven’t exactly played out that way as Ward has been splitting time with others in the secondary. After Sunday’s 30-27 loss to the Bills, Ward expressed his distaste for that arrangement.

“You got to talk to coach Mike Smith and Dirk Koetter, but I’m at my wit’s end,” Ward said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “I’m tired of it. I mean, that’s not why I came here. I did not come here to rotate. I did come here to be a part-time player. I came here to make this defense better. Be on the field 100 percent of the time. I destruct offenses. That’s what I do. I need to out there. You got me in one minute, one minute. Last week, I didn’t even play the first half.”

Ward missed two games with a hip injury, but returned to the lineup for the Week Six loss to the Cardinals.

Ward was not on the field when Tyrod Taylor hit Deonte Thompson for a 44-yard gain to set up the tying touchdown in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game. He was on the field and attempting to cover tight end Logan Thomas when the converted quarterback caught a touchdown from Taylor earlier in the game.