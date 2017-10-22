T.Y. Hilton points finger at offensive line

Getty Images

After a playoff loss to the Steelers more than a decade ago, former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning made waves by suggesting that the offense had some “problems in protections.” Today, a current Colts player wasn’t nearly as subtle.

“We need to take some pride up front and block,” receiver T.Y. Hilton told reporters after the 27-0 home loss to the Jaguars, via Charlie Clifford of WISH. “What if we put them back there to take those hits? We need to start up front.”

The Jaguars sacked Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett 10 times on Sunday.

The offensive line has been a constant problem for the Colts in recent years. Indeed, starting quarterback Andrew Luck continues to be unable to play due to a shoulder injury that resulted in part from being back there to take those hits.