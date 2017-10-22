Titans top Browns in overtime field goal fest

AP

In a game that saw neither offense play well and the Browns bench a quarterback again, the Titans managed to kick one more field goal and pull of a 12-9 win.

The Browns fell to 0-7 but showed some signs of life, with their defense playing probably its best game of the season and Cody Kessler playing reasonably well after coming in to relieve DeShone Kizer. Cleveland at least kept this one close.

The Titans, however, managed to move into field goal range late in overtime and kick the game winner with two minutes remaining in the extra period.

The Browns’ run defense played particularly well, holding Derrick Henry to just 13 carries for 13 yards and DeMarco Murray to 18 carries for 59 yards. Marcus Mariota managed just 203 passing yards but avoided any turnovers.

But the Browns’ offense could get nothing done with Kizer, who threw two interceptions, and not much with Kessler, who threw one. At some point the Browns will need to find their franchise quarterback, and it looks like they haven’t found him yet.

The Titans improved to 4-3 to keep pace with the Jaguars in the AFC South. It wasn’t pretty, but it was a win, and one that keeps Tennessee in contention.