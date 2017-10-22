Vikings get a touchdown, didn’t need it to beat Ravens

AP

Even if the Vikings had only sent kicker Kai Forbath out there, he scored enough for them to win.

But since he was joined by a defense that has showed signs of quality and an offense that did just enough, it was a relatively easy day.

The Vikings cruised to a 24-16 win over the Ravens, with Forbath hitting six field goals (including a pair of 50-plus yarders early) to improve to 5-2. Running back Latavius Murray scored the touchdown, but they’d have held on without him getting to the large rectangular area at the end of the field which seemed to puzzle the Ravens.

On a day when the Ravens were limited to three field goals, they were also without their top three receivers, as Jeremy Maclin and Breshad Perriman were inactive and Mike Wallace left with a concussion.

In the absence of targets, Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco didn’t have much of a chance, though a late touchdown pass applied some lipstick to this particular pig. The Ravens managed just 208 yards of total offense, and slipped to 3-4.