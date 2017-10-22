Vikings get a touchdown, didn’t need it to beat Ravens

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 22, 2017, 3:54 PM EDT
AP

Even if the Vikings had only sent kicker Kai Forbath out there, he scored enough for them to win.

But since he was joined by a defense that has showed signs of quality and an offense that did just enough, it was a relatively easy day.

The Vikings cruised to a 24-16 win over the Ravens, with Forbath hitting six field goals (including a pair of 50-plus yarders early) to improve to 5-2. Running back Latavius Murray scored the touchdown, but they’d have held on without him getting to the large rectangular area at the end of the field which seemed to puzzle the Ravens.

On a day when the Ravens were limited to three field goals, they were also without their top three receivers, as Jeremy Maclin and Breshad Perriman were inactive and Mike Wallace left with a concussion.

In the absence of targets, Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco didn’t have much of a chance, though a late touchdown pass applied some lipstick to this particular pig. The Ravens managed just 208 yards of total offense, and slipped to 3-4.

18 responses to “Vikings get a touchdown, didn’t need it to beat Ravens

  6. great game vikes, great defense.. ok on another note, for green bay, hundley 12-25….87 yards with an interception..face it, he is terrible. as in maybe be able to beat the browns, but thats it. minnesota loses 2 lineman, is without stefon diggs, and using a backup in case keenum. and yet they are in first place. the world is right again.

  7. Nice win Vikes. Should have been a TD shutout. This defense is stout. So fast, and hard hitting. Love watching this D play. Barr is back in form, everyone else is playing great as usual. If there is 1 broken link in this defense, it’s Trae Waynes.

  11. The Vikings win again with a backup QB…

    All alone at the top of the NFC North.

    Need to keep on the winning track.

    Meanwhile, to the east, the lesser team folds like a pocket knife.

  13. Trae is playing tremendously better compared to his first two years.
    Tje only weak link, and he barely is on the field, is Ben Gedeon. who is still playing decent for a 4th round rookie.

  14. Yeah, Case Keenum is to up and down for me. With this defense, we just need consistent play. Didn’t help we had Diggs out today, we also lost Reif, and Easton was already out. Don’t know how much that played into Keenum being rushed, but he is still to inconsistent for my liking. Let’s see how it plays out in the coming weeks with Bradford and Bridgewater. We need our entire OL intact, and we need Diggs back ASAP. Let’s go Vikes.

  16. I don’t care how good the Ravens defense is, you have to be able to do more with your scoring opportunities. Keenum was pretty inaccurate today and couldn’t get anything done downfield. We can’t be satisfied with this kind of offense, even with a backup.

  18. Ahh yes Vikings fans chest thumping because they know the only chance they have is with Rodgers out. I actually feel sorry for them knowing that’s their only hope. What a pathetic existence knowing you’re not good enough otherwise. I guess they are used to consolation prizes.

