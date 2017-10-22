Vikings lead Ravens, three field goals to two

Getty Images

The Vikings are working with their backup quarterback. The Ravens are just about out of wide receivers.

The offensive results are #asexpected.

The Vikings are up 9-6 at halftime, after a Kai Forbath holding a 3-2 edge on Justin Tucker in field goals made.

The two teams have combined for 219 yards of offense at halftime, with neither side doing much with the ball.

The most interesting part might have been watching Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace lobbying to get back into the game after he was ruled out with a concussion. He was yelling on the sidelines and looking for his helmet, apparently the least one to find out he wasn’t returning.