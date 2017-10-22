Vontaze Burfict could be in trouble, again

Getty Images

Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict could be looking at another fine or suspension from the league office.

Early in Sunday’s game against the Steelers, Burfict kicked at the head of Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix following a play. While Burfict, who was laying on his back, made contact by kicking outward with both feet into Burfict’s helmet, Nix wasn’t injured.

But ultimately that shouldn’t matter. At a time when the league is more sensitive than ever to blows to the head, any unnecessary and deliberate contact surely will be punished. Although the officials apparently didn’t see it, the league office will, and Burfict (who was suspended three games this year and three games last year) probably should brace from some sort of sanction, especially since the NFL applies the concept of progressive discipline to cases of this kind.

For Burfict, it’s clear that multiple suspensions haven’t gotten the message through to him. It could be time for a third suspension.