Posted by Mike Florio on October 22, 2017, 7:17 PM EDT
Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict could be looking at another fine or suspension from the league office.

Early in Sunday’s game against the Steelers, Burfict kicked at the head of Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix following a play. While Burfict, who was laying on his back, made contact by kicking outward with both feet into Burfict’s helmet, Nix wasn’t injured.

But ultimately that shouldn’t matter. At a time when the league is more sensitive than ever to blows to the head, any unnecessary and deliberate contact surely will be punished. Although the officials apparently didn’t see it, the league office will, and Burfict (who was suspended three games this year and three games last year) probably should brace from some sort of sanction, especially since the NFL applies the concept of progressive discipline to cases of this kind.

For Burfict, it’s clear that multiple suspensions haven’t gotten the message through to him. It could be time for a third suspension.

6 responses to “Vontaze Burfict could be in trouble, again

  2. Again – if it weren’t for cheap shots or illegal hits, would we ever see Burfict in highlight reels? Does he do anything at all to actually help his team?

  3. He was a scumbag in high school football.
    He was a scumbag in college football.
    He is a scumbag in the NFL.

    Hilariously many Cinci fans have looked the other way the whole time.

    All you needed was to watch him at ASU to know he was impossible to draft and for good reason. 1st round physical talent with a five cent head.

    The NFL needs to come down hard on him.

  4. That wasn’t even the only illegal/cheap shot I’ve seen Burfict take at Nix in this game. Certainly at least ONE of his illegal attempts to injure an opposing player should draw the attention of the League.

