With 10 sacks today, Jaguars are on an NFL-record pace

The Jaguars sacked Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett 10 times today, and in the process they put themselves in position to break a longstanding NFL record.

Jacksonville now has 33 sacks in seven games, which puts the Jaguars’ defense on pace to finish this season with 75 sacks. That would be a new NFL record.

Only three teams in NFL history have recorded 70 sacks in a season: The 1984 Bears, who have the all-time record with 72, the 1989 Vikings, with 71, and the 1987 Bears, with 70.

New Jaguars defensive end Calais Campbell has proven to be a huge acquisition in free agency. At age 31, he has a league-leading and career-high 10 sacks this season. The Jaguars also have 6.5 sacks from second-year defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, and 5.5 sacks from Dante Fowler, who has turned into a very good situational pass rusher even if he still isn’t quite the all-around player the Jaguars hoped he would be when they took him with the third overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft.

Whether the Jaguars can keep up this pass-rushing pace remains to be seen, but there’s little doubt that they’ve becoe a defense that opposing quarterbacks do not look forward to seeing.