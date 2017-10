Getty Images

The Dolphins continue to thrive through adversity. It remains to be seen how significant the latest hurdle will be.

Quarterback Jay Cutler is getting X-rays on his chest. He exited Sunday’s eventual win over the Jets after being driven into the ground.

The Dolphins won the game with Matt Moore at quarterback. And they’ll likely roll with Moore unless and until Cutler can return.

Somehow, the Dolphins are 4-2. They also have won four games in a row.