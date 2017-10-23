49ers agree to terms with Datone Jones

Getty Images

The 49ers have agreed to terms with defensive end Datone Jones, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Jones, 27, was released by the Lions last Wednesday, spending only a week in Detroit.

The Vikings released Jones in early September shortly after placing him on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. His last game action came in 2016 with the Packers. He had three tackles in Green Bay’s division-clinching victory over Detroit on New Year’s Day.

He appeared in 15 games for the Packers in 2016, starting four, and made 17 tackles, one sack and two pass breakups.

The former UCLA star was drafted by Green Bay in the first round (26th overall) in 2013.