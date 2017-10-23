Ben McAdoo sticking with Eli Manning at quarterback

Posted by Darin Gantt on October 23, 2017, 3:35 PM EDT
AP

The Giants season might already be shot, but coach Ben McAdoo’s not thinking about the future at the quarterback position.

Via Art Stapleton of the Bergen Record, McAdoo initially brushed off a question about Eli Manning‘s status, but circled back later in a conference call to affirm that he’s the one who’d make such a call, and that he doesn’t plan to.

“It’s a coaching decision, but it’d be something that if it ever would get to that point, I’d want to have a conversation with Jerry and ownership on it,” McAdoo said. “But it’s not to that point and I don’t see that point coming. Eli’s our quarterback. I have 100 percent confidence in Eli. We’re gonna get a week away from it, and we’re gonna come back fresh mind, fresh bodies and play better football.”

The Giants are 1-6 heading into their bye week, which has led some to wonder whether they ought to look to the future beyond the 36-year-old Manning. Backup Geno Smith hasn’t taken a snap this year, and third-round rookie Davis Webb hasn’t been active for a game yet.

While it’s reasonable to think that the Giants might consider future options, it doesn’t take a long look at their offensive personnel before you realize a rookie such as Webb might not have a good chance to succeed with them if Manning hasn’t.

While this wasn’t the conversation the Giants thought they were going to have this year, it’s one they’re eventually going to have. But McAdoo made it clear he’s not ready to go to ownership or management to start the discussion.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “Ben McAdoo sticking with Eli Manning at quarterback

  3. Indy is bad, Baltimore is bad and the Giants are bad. That’s a trifecta for Patriots fans. Now if Denver, the Jets and Miami could just stink it up a little bit more it would be perfect.

  4. Tell me if this sounds familiar:

    1. Team X goes “all in” and signs big name free agents
    2. Sports media have all offseason to react and crown them the “winners of the offseason”
    3. Team underperforms… likely due to lack of chemistry, players already being paid, and added pressure/expectation
    4. Lack of cap room puts these teams in a tough spot for years to come

  6. the media is reaching on this one no wide receivers no offensive line no running backs and a pretty predictable offense and it’s Manning’s fault!? This falls squarley on Mcadoof and Reese.

  10. bullcharger says:
    October 23, 2017 at 3:48 pm
    Indy is bad, Baltimore is bad and the Giants are bad. That’s a trifecta for Patriots fans. Now if Denver, the Jets and Miami could just stink it up a little bit more it would be perfect.

    —————-
    Denver is giving that a good hard try, and Miami is getting tragically snake bit. The Jets are actually playing surprisingly good ball for what I was expecting, but its still not making them a threat.

  11. mmack66 says:
    October 23, 2017 at 3:47 pm
    Didn’t they lose their entire wide receiving corps in one game?

    ———————
    They did. And that really cant be blamed on Eli.

  12. Mediocre QB propped up forever by great defenses, great coaching, great receivers that he could just lob wounded ducks to. They had a very solid running game in their heyday too.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!