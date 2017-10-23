Ben McAdoo sticking with Eli Manning at quarterback

AP

The Giants season might already be shot, but coach Ben McAdoo’s not thinking about the future at the quarterback position.

Via Art Stapleton of the Bergen Record, McAdoo initially brushed off a question about Eli Manning‘s status, but circled back later in a conference call to affirm that he’s the one who’d make such a call, and that he doesn’t plan to.

“It’s a coaching decision, but it’d be something that if it ever would get to that point, I’d want to have a conversation with Jerry and ownership on it,” McAdoo said. “But it’s not to that point and I don’t see that point coming. Eli’s our quarterback. I have 100 percent confidence in Eli. We’re gonna get a week away from it, and we’re gonna come back fresh mind, fresh bodies and play better football.”

The Giants are 1-6 heading into their bye week, which has led some to wonder whether they ought to look to the future beyond the 36-year-old Manning. Backup Geno Smith hasn’t taken a snap this year, and third-round rookie Davis Webb hasn’t been active for a game yet.

While it’s reasonable to think that the Giants might consider future options, it doesn’t take a long look at their offensive personnel before you realize a rookie such as Webb might not have a good chance to succeed with them if Manning hasn’t.

While this wasn’t the conversation the Giants thought they were going to have this year, it’s one they’re eventually going to have. But McAdoo made it clear he’s not ready to go to ownership or management to start the discussion.