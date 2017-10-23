Bills claim a cornerback, waive Kaelin Clay

Getty Images

The Bills saw starting cornerback E.J. Gaines leave Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers with a hamstring injury and he didn’t return before the final whistle, so they were down to three healthy corners when the day was out.

The team announced that they made a move to remedy that on Monday. They made a successful waiver claim for Tony McRae, who was placed on waivers by the Ravens ahead of Sunday’s game.

McRae played five games for Baltimore and recorded one tackle. He’s also spent time with the Raiders and the Bengals since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

The Bills waived wide receiver Kaelin Clay to make room for McRae on the roster. Clay was acquired in a trade with the Panthers before the start of the regular season, but was inactive on Sunday while newly signed Deonte Thompson had a big day in the passing game.