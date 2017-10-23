Blake Bortles says Jags wanted to break some tendencies on offense

Getty Images

The Jaguars have relied on the ground game to move the ball on offense this season, which has led defenses to crowd the box in hopes of keeping them from moving the ball effectively.

That extra attention from defenses hasn’t led the Jaguars to waver from their plan, but they did show a different wrinkle without Leonard Fournette in the lineup against the Colts on Sunday. While the Jaguars still ran the ball 37 times, they also had their most productive passing game of the year.

Blake Bortles completed 18-of-26 passes for 330 yards and a touchdown with six of his completions going for more than 20 yards. After the game, Bortles said the team saw it as an opportunity to show defenses something new.

“We wanted to break some tendencies,” Bortles said, via the Florida Times-Union. “We had a feeling they were going to play us like teams have and put a bunch of people in the box so we wanted to take chances down the field.”

One game against a bad Colts team isn’t likely to lead to major changes in the way defenses play the Jaguars in the future, but a few more signs of that kind of efficiency from Bortles could loosen things up a bit while boosting Jacksonville’s chances of stringing together enough wins to take control in the AFC South.