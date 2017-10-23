Brandon Scherff leaves with knee injury

Getty Images

The Eagles lost one of the NFL’s best left tackles, Jason Peters, who was carted off in the second quarter with a knee injury. Washington lost one of the NFL’s best guards when Brandon Scherff hobbled off with a left knee injury in the fourth quarter.

Brandon Graham accidentally hit Scherff’s knee on a 20-yard completion from Kirk Cousins to Jordan Reed. While lying on his back being examined, Scherff uttered a profanity that was caught on ESPN.

Washington lists him as questionable to return.

Washington is banged up in the offensive line. It lost right tackle Morgan Moses in the first half with injuries to both ankles, and left tackle Trent Williams started despite a knee injury that will require surgery after the season.

Center Spencer Long left briefly with an injury.

Thus, backup Chase Roullier has had a busy night, moving from center to replace Long and right guard to replace Scherff.

Scherff left briefly in the first half after being pushed in the back by Derek Barnett away from the play.