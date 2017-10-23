Browns place Joe Thomas on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Browns made it official, placing offensive tackle Joe Thomas on injured reserve Monday.

Thomas tore his left triceps in Sunday’s game against the Titans and will undergo surgery Tuesday. It marks Thomas’ first injury as a pro, ending his consecutive snaps streak at 10,363, which is believed to be the longest in NFL history.

“You don’t ever expect to be injured, but as a football player, you have to always understand the realities of the violent sport that we play that at any moment it could be taken away from you and you could be sitting on the bench and rehabbing an injury,” Thomas said, via quotes distributed by the team. “I think in the back of your mind you are always prepared for it, but you are not always ready for it. It has kind of been a whirlwind 24 hours here, and I have mainly just kind of been focusing on what to do from a medical standpoint, from surgery, trying to get ready for my rehab, just kind of focusing on that. I don’t think everything has really set in just yet.”

The 10-time Pro Bowler hadn’t missed an offensive play since being selected by the Browns with the third overall pick in the 2007 draft. His streak of 167 consecutive starts, which will come to an end Sunday, is the longest among all active NFL linemen and fourth-longest among all NFL players.



