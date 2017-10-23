Cam Newton: “We will and have to be better” offensively

Getty Images

The Panthers held an NFL opponent to 153 yards, and that opponent’s starting quarterback (who played the whole game) to four completed passes.

So the fact they lost anyway is going to be bothersome, after a day of not just missed opportunities but flat-out bad offensive play-calling and play-execution.

“There’s no excuse not to come in and find a way to win this football game,” Panthers quarterback Cam Newton said, via the team’s official website. “We squandered that opportunity.

“We have to get the job done, and offensively we didn’t. We didn’t get an opportunity to get in the red zone and that’s unacceptable. We will and have to be better.”

At least he talked about it, after violating the league’s media policy by stonewalling local reporters last week. He did talk to the CBS broadcast crew during their production meeting Saturday, and made an appearance after Sunday’s loss.

The raw stats weren’t that bad, but the Panthers turned it over three times. Only one of them can be pinned on Newton alone, a late interception. Otherwise, the early fumble by rookie Curtis Samuel (which was returned for a touchdown) and an interception off the hands of Kelvin Benjamin (which was returned for a touchdown) were the fault of others. There was also the five sacks he took and another day of sluggish non-Newton running, as they lost center Ryan Kalil again to a neck injury.

But Newton also missed some easy passes, including one sailing one over a wide-open rookie Christian McCaffrey in the third quarter, which was just before he was stopped on a fourth-down rushing attempt, making it a frustrating series for the former MVP.

“Just a bad throw,” Newton said.

“He knows it too. I saw his expression right after,” Panthers coach Ron Rivera said of the miss. “He knew that if he brings it down to Christian it’s a big catch.”

The Panthers seemed to be rolling along, when they hammered the Patriots and Lions on the road with big plays, and Newton was sharp. Now, the offense has a dull edge, and scrutiny of coordinator Mike Shula (and the entire process) is again deserved.