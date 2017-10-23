Carson Wentz throws fourth touchdown pass

AP

Carson Wentz continues to put up MVP numbers in his second season. He has thrown four touchdowns for the Eagles tonight, and if that’s not enough, he’s their leading rusher, too.

Wentz’s four touchdowns, which gave the Eagles a 31-17 fourth-quarter lead, went to four different receivers. Mack Hollins caught a 64-yarder, Zach Ertz a 4-yarder, Corey Clement a 9-yarder and Nelson Agholor a 10-yarder.

Wentz has completed 17 of 25 passes for 268 yards with four touchdowns and an interception.

He also has six carries for 64 yards.

The Eagles used a Corey Graham interception for a field goal with 6:19 remaining to go up 34-17.