Carson Wentz’s four TD passes lead Eagles to 34-24 win over Washington

Behind four touchdown passes from Carson Wentz, the Philadelphia Eagles improved to 6-1 Monday night to remain the lone one-loss team in the NFL with a 34-24 victory over the Washington Redskins.

It’s the second time this season that Wentz has thrown four touchdowns in a game. He also completed four touchdowns against the Arizona Cardinals two weeks ago. Wentz passed for 268 yards with an interception against Washington on Monday night and led the team in rushing as well with seven carries for 64 yards.

After the Redskins took a 10-3 lead in the second quarter on a 7-yard pass from Kirk Cousins to Chris Thompson, Wentz connected with Mack Hollins for a 64-yard touchdown to tie the game at 10-10. A 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end Zach Ertz gave the Eagles a 17-10 lead at halftime.

The Eagles marched on a 10-play, 81-yard drive to open the third quarter and took full control of the game. Wentz’s third touchdown pass, a 9-yard pass to Corey Clement, gave the Eagles a 24-10 cushion.

Jordan Reed would score on a pair of touchdown passes from Cousins as Washington tried to close the deficit. However, a 10-yard touchdown by Nelson Agholor and a 42-yard field goal by Jake Eliiott kept the Eagles out of reach.

Cousins completed 30 of 40 attempts for 303 yards with three touchdowns and an interception for Washington.