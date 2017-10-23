Chiefs release C.J. Spiller . . . again

Getty Images

With Charcandrick West ready to return against Denver, according to coach Andy Reid, it came as no surprise that the Chiefs cut running back C.J. Spiller yet again. Spiller now has had four stints on Kansas City’s roster this season, with each ending in his release.

Spiller played 12 snaps against the Raiders on Thursday night, his first regular-season action since Week 13 last season when he was with the Jets. He had two carries for no yards.

In eight seasons, Spiller has 3,451 yards and 12 touchdowns. His only 1,000-yard season came in 2012 when he had 1,244 yards for the Bills.

Spiller, 30, probably shouldn’t leave town. The Chiefs may call again.