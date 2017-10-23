Chuck Pagano’s seat is growing hotter by the day

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 23, 2017
Chuck Pagano is in his sixth season as the Colts’ head coach, and there’s growing talk that it should and will be his last.

After the Colts were embarrassed 27-0 by the Jaguars yesterday, much of Indianapolis is calling for Pagano’s dismissal, and the strongest case for Pagano’s firing may come from longtime Colts observer Bob Kravitz, who argues that Pagano should be fired today, rather than waiting until the end of the season.

Kravitz argues that the players have quit on Pagano, citing several plays on which players didn’t appear to be hustling. When T.Y. Hilton pointed the finger at the offensive line after the game, that also indicated that Pagano may have lost the locker room.

Pagano is far from the only one deserving blame for the Colts’ 2-5 record. Colts owner Jim Irsay is the one who insisted in January that the Colts didn’t need another quarterback because Andrew Luck would heal from surgery in time for the start of the season. And Colts G.M. Chris Ballard is the one who waited until September to trade for Jacoby Brissett, even though it had been obvious for months that Luck’s shoulder was healing more slowly than Irsay’s initial timeline.

But Irsay isn’t going to fire himself, and he isn’t going to fire the G.M. he just hired this year, either. So if someone is going to go, it’s going to be Pagano. And given the way the Colts are playing, someone’s got to go.

25 responses to “Chuck Pagano’s seat is growing hotter by the day

  1. One of worst owners in sports. He got lucky his team was the worst the years Manning and Luck were available. If it wasn’t for that Irsay would be the Browns.

  2. Take it from a Jags fan…bad drafting can set you back YEARS.
    They will fire him and start over but if the players aren’t there it wont matter much.

  3. Too bad the owner and the coach can’t fire each other. However, watching the weekly meltdown in all phases of the game IS rather entertaining. The fair weather fans of this city don’t deserve anything more than what they are getting.

  6. In fairness to Pagano, the Colts are going to spend years fixing all the personnel mistakes of Ryan Grigson. That is if Irsay doesn’t continue to get in the way.

    Let’s not forget that it was the Patriots who initiated the Brissett-Dorsett trade. Otherwise, they’d be all in on Scott Tolzien.
  10. Mid-season coaching changes have never made sense to me. At best, you’re selling false hope to your fanbase and a relatively weak message to your team (considering the HC spot is typically the first to be blown up when a team goes downhill).

    Alternatively, you stay the course, it gives you the look of a team that knows it’s bad but has a sense of timing and well thought out decision-making. You have the rest of the year to consider replacements; why replace the HC NOW with a sitting duck that most likely isn’t your first, second, or top-ten choice anyway?

    Just keep Pagano where he is, shake up the starting roster a bit, put your best foot forward and wait for the offseason to make your changes.

    But this is Irsay we’re talking about, so who knows; Pagano could be the coach for 10 more years or he could be gone by the end of the day.

  11. Party is over, Chuck has no more rah rah speeches and cliche’s to gloss over this. Yes, there’s injuries, but no one else get’s blown out with this type of regularity.

    Talk about squandering an opportunity (it’s still far more Grigsons fault this team sucks right now).

  15. He’s being asked to make chicken salad out of chicken sh*t. It can be done, but it sure tastes awful…….

  16. As a Colts fan I’ve been proud to cheer on the blue and white for the last 20 years. Through the playoff heartbreaks, the 2-14 2011 disaster, the embarrassment of the participation banner and the ‘deflategate’ farce. Pagano and his staff needs to go. Chris Ballard and Jim irsay need to be on the a flight to Ann arbor tonight and give harbaugh whatever he wants. And they need to out a team around #12.

  19. If Chuck Pagano is on the hot seat, it’s with a huge assist from Ryan Grigson and Chris Ballard, and the owner who hired them.
    Years of inexplicably neglecting the O-line when you have a franchise QB, allowing him to take a merciless beating, and generally poor drafting overall, would put any HC in a tough spot.
    Pagano may or may not be the right guy for the job there anymore, but he’s far from the only one to blame.

  20. He’ll be fired after this season. Unless a major turnaround happens this season, there’s no way he’s still there in 2017, Luck or no Luck.

  21. Pagano was once a sentimental favorite after his medical issues, but unfortunately that goodwill has run out. It’s been apparent for years that he’s not a high caliber in-game coach. Bonehead decisions are just way too common with Pagano. Time to try something else.

  22. Maybe the team will flee in the dead of night and end up in Hoboken or Spokane. The Goodell era needs one final signature play.

