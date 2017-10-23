Corey Davis expected to return next week

Getty Images

The Titans have gotten little out of the draft’s fifth overall pick, but coach Mike Mularkey expects that to change soon.

Mularkey said Monday he expects Corey Davis to practice next Monday, working toward a potential return to game action against Baltimore on Nov. 5 after the team’s bye week.

“We’ve seen him run routes,” Mularkey said, via Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com. “He can make a big difference for us.”

Davis’ hamstring injury sidelined him the entire preseason. He played in the season opener, catching six passes for 69 yards against the Raiders. The rookie wide receiver tweaked the hamstring the following week after catching one pass for 4 yards against the Jaguars.

Seven weeks later, the Titans expect Davis to return to the lineup.

Mularkey also expects safety Johnathan Cyprien back after the bye. Cyprien, an offseason free agent signing, injured his hamstring in the season opener.