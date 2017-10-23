Dirk Koetter: When you’re losing games, team can shatter from inside out

Posted by Josh Alper on October 23, 2017, 11:12 AM EDT
The Buccaneers rallied from 11 points down to take a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Bills, but it was a short-lived advantage.

The Bills drove for a quick touchdown to tie the game and then turned an Adam Humphries fumble into a field goal that gave them a 30-27 win and left the Buccaneers with a 2-4 record. After the game, coach Dirk Koetter said the team’s response to that record concerned him.

“My biggest concern is we’re 2-4,” Koetter said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “Of course, when you’re not playing up to expectations, it’s easy for your team to shatter from the inside out.”

Safety T.J. Ward complained about a lack of playing time and defensive lineman Chris Baker shared a similar complaint on social media, so there are already some fires in the locker room for Koetter to handle as the team prepares to face the Panthers in Week Eight.

7 responses to “Dirk Koetter: When you’re losing games, team can shatter from inside out

  2. Meanwhile in Buffalo, they’re talking playoffs. Tomorrow they’ll be talking Super Bowl.

    I mean, when was the last time the Bills were 4-2?

    Oh ya, last year. SMH.

  3. Baker and ward complaining about playing time, yet the defense never gets off the field 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️

  4. Seat needs to be hot under Smith. Absolutely NO ONE in the league will honestly say that Conte is better than Ward except for Conte’s mother. We ran a lot of 3-4 yesterday with McCoy @ NG. put his a$$ at one of the end positions, Baker needs to be at the NG spot. Rotate him and the 2 other 300lb+ DTs we have at the spot. Koetter should be safe, but if he doesn’t hold his buddy accountable he is no better than Lovie and he would need to be shown the door.

  5. The defense is back to where it was before the winning streak last year. It’s atrocious. Everybody is wide open. Nobody stops the run. Everybody is playing soft.

    The defense hasn’t stopped anyone in two weeks. Literally the only times they’ve gotten off the field is after the offense makes a mistake. It’s gotta get fixed.

    The offense is stopping and starting and inconsistent, but it’s more than good enough. It’s better than the offense that won the Super Bowl in 2003. The defense, however, is atrocious.

  7. Players should think about tackling instead of social media complaints . How many missed tackles did MLB Kwon have ? How do you completely whiff on a QB in the hole ? Baker is fat and TJ can’t cover down the field . No reason for the yapping by the players imo

