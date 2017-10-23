Dirk Koetter: When you’re losing games, team can shatter from inside out

Getty Images

The Buccaneers rallied from 11 points down to take a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Bills, but it was a short-lived advantage.

The Bills drove for a quick touchdown to tie the game and then turned an Adam Humphries fumble into a field goal that gave them a 30-27 win and left the Buccaneers with a 2-4 record. After the game, coach Dirk Koetter said the team’s response to that record concerned him.

“My biggest concern is we’re 2-4,” Koetter said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “Of course, when you’re not playing up to expectations, it’s easy for your team to shatter from the inside out.”

Safety T.J. Ward complained about a lack of playing time and defensive lineman Chris Baker shared a similar complaint on social media, so there are already some fires in the locker room for Koetter to handle as the team prepares to face the Panthers in Week Eight.