Dolphins confirm multiple cracked ribs for Jay Cutler

Posted by Josh Alper on October 23, 2017, 2:10 PM EDT
Dolphins head coach Adam Gase provided an update about quarterback Jay Cutler‘s condition on Monday and confirmed that Cutler suffered “multiple cracked ribs” on a hit by Jets linebacker Jordan Jenkins in the third quarter of Sunday’s game.

Gase did not officially rule Cutler out for Thursday’s game against the Ravens, but did say that the chances of having him in the lineup don’t look good.

“It’s not an easy injury because it’s tough to breathe,” Gase said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald.

Gase said that going with Matt Moore this week wouldn’t lead to any big changes to the offense because there’s nothing to scale back for a quarterback who has been with the team longer than Cutler. He also fielded a question about whether Cutler will definitely get the job back when healthy and responded “you’re getting way ahead of me” because he’s just focusing on this week.

It’s a question Gase will surely get again if Moore starts and plays well in a win against the Ravens, but the Dolphins would be 5-2 in that circumstance and that makes it a bit easier to deal with the unexpected curves of an NFL season.

  3. ““It’s not an easy injury because it’s tough to breathe,””

    All it will take is one hit to the ribs and one of those fractures will become a full break and possibly puncture the lung. Cutler would be nuts to go back out there any time soon.

  7. I hate to see anyone get hurt (even Jay Cutler), but this was probably the best thing that could have happened for the Dolphins…

  8. Play with cracked ribs to get a punctured lung? Rest Cutler, give Moore a shot. I like both guys. Figure it out when Cutler is healthy and Moore has shown what he can do. Easy answer. It’s football. Not rocket science. It’s the sport the most intellectually challenged guys in your high school played.

  9. Beat writers and some others want to point out that Cutler’s stats during that game were nearly identical to Moore’s and that Moore doesn’t offer much more, but it was clear as day that as soon as Moore got in that game the offense had a different kind of energy to it. It looked faster, he got the ball downfield and put it on the receivers to make plays and the whole stadium had a different energy.

    If the Dolphins end up beating the Ravens, Raiders and the Panthers or even 2 of the 3, which now seem like winnable games when before the season most said they had no chance, then I can’t see how Gase would even consider putting Cutler back in. Unfortunately, I have a feeling he might, though.

  10. When are the cry babies going to start calling for Kaepernick to be signed, and make the claim that if he isn’t it is collusion?

