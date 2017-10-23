Dolphins confirm multiple cracked ribs for Jay Cutler

AP

Dolphins head coach Adam Gase provided an update about quarterback Jay Cutler‘s condition on Monday and confirmed that Cutler suffered “multiple cracked ribs” on a hit by Jets linebacker Jordan Jenkins in the third quarter of Sunday’s game.

Gase did not officially rule Cutler out for Thursday’s game against the Ravens, but did say that the chances of having him in the lineup don’t look good.

“It’s not an easy injury because it’s tough to breathe,” Gase said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald.

Gase said that going with Matt Moore this week wouldn’t lead to any big changes to the offense because there’s nothing to scale back for a quarterback who has been with the team longer than Cutler. He also fielded a question about whether Cutler will definitely get the job back when healthy and responded “you’re getting way ahead of me” because he’s just focusing on this week.

It’s a question Gase will surely get again if Moore starts and plays well in a win against the Ravens, but the Dolphins would be 5-2 in that circumstance and that makes it a bit easier to deal with the unexpected curves of an NFL season.