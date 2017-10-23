Driver who crashed into Patriots’ Harvey Langi faces drug, alcohol charges

Getty Images

The driver who injured Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi and four other people in a car crash is now facing charges.

Kevin M. Conroy has been charged with possession of a Class E substance, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, a marked lane violation, and possession of an open container of alcohol, according to the Boston Herald. Conroy had three prescription medications in his car when he crashed: a muscle relaxant, an anti-psychotic and pain medication.

Langi and his wife were in their car, stopped at a red light, when Conroy’s vehicle crashed into them, pushing their car into the car in front of them. Langi and his wife were both hurt, and his wife is still in the hospital. Three people in the car in front of them were also hospitalized. Conroy was not hurt.

Although Langi has not publicly indicated how serious his injury was, he has not played since the crash and the Patriots have listed him as out with a back injury.