Duane Brown: I’m ready, just here to work

Left tackle Duane Brown reported to the Texans on Monday, ending a long holdout that didn’t result in a new contract before it came to an end.

Brown didn’t delve into the financial aspect of his decision to return, saying only that he’s “just here to work” and that he’s “leaving everything else up to the front office and my agent.” When it comes to the working part of things, Brown said that he feels ready to hit the ground running.

“Very ready,” Brown said, via Danny Mata of FOX26. “It’s my 10th year doing this so I’m very familiar with what I need to do in order to be out there and be productive and be efficient, and I’m in shape. And so [I’m] just getting caught up to speed on the plays and terminology and I’ll be good.”

The coaches will obviously have to agree with Brown before he returns to his place on the left side of the line, but it wouldn’t be surprising if they do. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Chris Clark, who has been filling in for Brown, is expected to miss time with a calf injury and the Texans will need someone to step into the lineup against the Seahawks if that’s the case.