Duane Brown returns to the Texans

The Texans’ suddenly hot offense just got a key player back.

Texans left tackle Duane Brown ended his holdout and re-joined the team this morning, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Brown is healthy and ready to get to work, and could be back Sunday at Seattle.

Brown hasn’t said much during his holdout but did say he would eventually play this year, and apparently the time is now. He has already lost about $5 million in fines and lost salary, and he seems to have decided it’s time to start making money again.

Houston’s line looked like a mess in the first game of the season with Tom Savage at quarterback, but Deshaun Watson has been able to make plays despite a lack of protection, which may have made the Texans feel like they had the upper hand in negotiations with Brown. Still, getting the starting left tackle back can only help a Texans team that has every reason to view itself as a playoff contender.