Eagles score two late second-quarter TDs to take 17-10 halftime lead

The Eagles scored two touchdowns in the final 3:19 of the first half to take a 17-10 halftime lead over Washington.

Carson Wentz threw touchdown passes of 64 and 4 yards, with the long pass to Mack Hollins getting them jump started. It was Hollins’ first career score on his sixth career catch as safety D.J. Swearinger couldn’t stay with him. Eagles tight end Zach Ertz caught the 4-yard score for his fifth touchdown of the season, and he has two catches for 50 yards tonight.

Wentz completed 7 of 12 passes for 152 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He was sacked three times.

Washington got a 7-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to Chris Thompson after the teams traded field goals.

Cousins went 12-for-16 for 167 yards and the touchdown. Tight end Vernon Davis has two catches for 62 yards.