Ezekiel Elliott gets another week, at least

The Dallas Cowboys will continue to have the benefit of the services of running back Ezekiel Elliott, for at least another week.

Via multiple reports, Judge Katherine Polk Failla has refused the league’s request to expedite the hearing on whether the pending temporary restraining order will become a preliminary injunction, which would block the Elliott suspension until the litigation ends. The hearing will be held on October 30, after the Cowboys play Washington.

Judge Failla, nominated to the federal bench by President Obama, presumably has a political background and ideology that favors employee rights, which means that Elliott and the NFL Players Association have reason to believe that the suspension will be blocked as the validity of the suspension is resolved in court.

That observation comes with two caveats. First, during last week’s TRO hearing before Judge Paul Crotty (Judge Failla was on vacation), NFL attorney Dan Nash pointed out that Judge Failla “just two months ago . . . reviewed a labor arbitration award, confronted the same kinds of fundamental fairness argument [presented in Elliott’s case], and she said quoting [the NFL’s victory in the Tom Brady case] that does not apply in the Second Circuit.” Second, the NFL likely would appeal a preliminary injunction to the Second Circuit, like it did in the case Elliott initially filed in Texas — but like it didn’t do when Brady secured a preliminary injunction two years ago. Armed with the Brady ruling from the Second Circuit, the NFL likely believes it would secure a reversal of the injunction in the Second Circuit.

At the core of the NFL’s position is, essentially, a “fairness schmairness” argument. The league believes it’s not required to provide fundamental fairness in connection with player discipline, an intriguing legal point but, frankly, a troubling glimpse into how the league views its players.

Every employer should want to be fair to its work force, regardless of whether a labor agreement or a court order requires it. And if the NFL truly believes it’s not required to be fair to its players when those players are accused of criminal misconduct, the NFL deserves far more criticism for this attitude toward the men who make the NFL what it is than it’s currently receiving for any all current warts and blemishes, combined.