Falcons offense looking for answers after fizzling again

Getty Images

The Falcons offense was the main driver of the team’s run to the Super Bowl last season, but they got another reminder that the calendar has turned in New England on Sunday night.

A week after getting shut out for the last 35 minutes in a loss to the Dolphins, the Falcons failed to score until there were just over four minutes left to play against the Patriots. That meant they lost 23-7 rather than 23-0, but it didn’t do much to answer questions about why the unit has failed to ignite this season.

The Falcons didn’t do much after the game either. Wide receiver Julio Jones said players “just weren’t on the same page,” but neither he nor quarterback Matt Ryan diagnosed specific areas for the team to address.

“I just don’t think we’re as consistent as we can be,” Ryan said in comments distributed by the Patriots. “I think number one, it comes down to making plays when we have our opportunities. I thought we had some opportunities tonight with some shots down the field and I didn’t connect. So that’s something as a player, and as players, I think we just need to make our plays when we get our chances.”

Those outside the team have focused criticism on offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, who took over for the departed Kyle Shanahan and has drawn scrutiny for play calls like a jet sweep to Taylor Gabriel on fourth-and-one on the goal-line early in the fourth quarter.

Gabriel was swamped for a six-yard loss, but running back Devonta Freeman said the team isn’t pointing fingers at Sarkisian or anyone else because the loss is “on all of us.” The collective will need to come up with some better answers before facing the Jets or their four-game run against the AFC East will be a four-game losing streak that will seriously damage their hopes of another playoff run.