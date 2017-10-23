Former Eagles linebacker Chuck Weber dies

Getty Images

Former Eagles linebacker Charles “Chuck” Weber died Sunday, the team announced. He was 87.

Survivors include his four sons, Charlie, Wayne, Bruce and Scott; daughter, Tracey; 13 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.



Weber, a seven-year NFL veteran, spent his final three seasons in Philadelphia (1959-61). He played in 38 games for the Eagles, helping them capture the 1960 NFL Championship. Weber ranked second on the team with six interceptions that year, which still stands as the second-most interceptions by a non-defensive back in a single season, trailing only William Thomas (seven in 1995). Three of Weber’s six interceptions came in a Week 2 game at Dallas, ranking second all-time in club history for interceptions in a single game.



Weber also coached in the NFL for 21 years with the Boston Patriots (1964-67), San Diego Chargers (1968-69), Cincinnati Bengals (1970-75), St. Louis Cardinals (1976-77), Cleveland Browns (1978-79), Baltimore Colts (1980-81) and the San Diego Chargers (1982-85).

A memorial service will take place Sunday in Poway, CA.



