Greg Olsen expects to practice next week

Panthers tight end Greg Olsen expects to return to the practice field next week to test his surgically repaired foot.

Olsen can’t play until Nov. 26 against the Jets, but he becomes eligible to practice next week. He went on injured reserve with a broken right foot in Week 3.

“I’m doing good,” Olsen said Monday, via Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer. I’m starting to move around. Start progressing here and . . . hopefully start getting on the field and doing some stuff by next week, and just take that next step. Everything’s going well.”

Olsen no longer wears a protective boot and part of his rehab includes running on an underwater treadmill. The next step is getting back on the practice field.

“We won’t really know a lot until you start really getting out there and moving around and running around and see how it responds,” Olsen said. “So far so good.”