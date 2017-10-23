Hue Jackson to announce starter on Wednesday

Getty Images

Another week, another Wednesday announcement regarding which quarterback not named Carson Wentz or Deshaun Watson will be trying to lead the Browns to their first win of the season.

Prior to Week Six, Kevin Hogan got the nod. For Week Seven, DeShone Kizer was reinstalled as the starter. On Monday, coach Hue Jackson that he’ll name the Week Eight starter on Wednesday.

After reinstalling Kizer, Jackson expressed confidence that a one-week break the second-round rookie would help him turn things around. And then Kizer was benched for Cody Kessler during Sunday’s eventual overtime loss to the Titans.

“Like I said yesterday,” Jackson said Monday, “everything is on the table. I will continue to watch tape and go from there.”

Whatever the decision, the objective is to reduce turnovers.

“[W]e can’t turn the football over,” Jackson said. “That is going to be my battle cry as the coach and the offensive leader. We can’t turn the ball over, and we have turned it over way too much.”

The Browns quarterbacks have thrown 17 interceptions (11 by Kizer) and lost two fumbles (both by Kizer). That’s 19 total turnovers in seven games. Which helps explain the 0-7 record for the season, and the 1-22 mark since the latest reboot.

Jackson said that Kevin Hogan, who suffered a rib injury in Week Six, will be in the mix to start in London against the Vikings. Whoever the choice, it’s feeling like another loss could be the last straw for someone with the Browns, but it’s unclear who at that point would get the short straw and the pink slip that goes along with it.