Inactives: Mychal Kendricks, Ron Darby won’t play for Eagles

Getty Images

The Eagles will have middle linebacker Jordan Hicks tonight against Washington. Philadelphia had listed Hicks as questionable.

But Philadelphia won’t have cornerback Ronald Darby or linebacker Mychal Kendricks. Kendricks, who had 15 tackles last week, was a late addition to the injury list with a hamstring strain and was listed as questionable. Darby is working his way back from an ankle dislocation in Week 1.

The Eagles’ other inactives are: Wide receiver Shelton Gibson, defensive tackle Justin Hamilton, defensive end Steven Means, defensive tackle Elijah Qualls and offensive guard Chance Warmack.

Washington will have starting left tackle Trent Williams, who needs knee surgery after the season, and was listed as questionable.

The team’s inactives are: Cornerback Josh Norman (ribs), safety Deshazor Everett (hamstring), offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe (core muscle), offensive guard Tyler Catalina (concussion), tight end Jeremy Sprinkle, linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons and defensive lineman A.J. Francis.

Montae Nicholson is expected to start in place of Everett at safety, with Quinton Dunbar expected to start in place of Norman at cornerback.

