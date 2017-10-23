Jason Peters carted off with leg injury

Getty Images

Eagles left tackle Jason Peters injured his right leg on the second play from scrimmage in the second half. The team’s medical staff placed his leg in an air cast before he was carted off.

He left to chants of “Ja-son Pet-ers!” after nearly every Eagles player and some from Washington, including left tackle Trent Williams, gathered around the cart.

Philadelphia announced he will not return.

Washington defensive lineman Ziggy Hood accidentally rolled into Peters’ right leg. Peters immediately grabbed his leg as he writhed in pain.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai replaced Peters.