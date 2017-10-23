Joe Mixon wonders why the Bengals stopped running the ball

Getty Images

The Bengals traded touchdowns with the Steelers in the first half of Sunday’s game, scoring on a pair of drives that saw them give the ball to rookie running back Joe Mixon seven times on the way to the end zone.

The score was tied at 14 after the second of those touchdowns, but the Bengals wouldn’t add to that total over the rest of the afternoon. The Steelers would kick five field goals in a 29-14 victory and Mixon’s running didn’t feature in Cincinnati’s attempt to keep pace as he didn’t receive another carry after the second Bengals touchdown.

“Yeah, that’s frustrating,” Mixon said, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I felt like [Le’Veon] Bell got the ball 35 times. I get it seven. All in the first half then don’t touch the ball again. Jeremy [Hill] got one touch in the second half. It was frustrating to us running backs. We are in the room and feel like we are a part of the offense. If it worked in the first half why not do it in the second?”

The first five Bengals drives of the second half saw Andy Dalton throw two interceptions and go three-and-out three times, which was all the time the Steelers needed to put the game out of reach. Dalton also took three sacks on those drives, which only adds to the puzzling nature of their shift in approach from what worked in the first 30 minutes of the game.

Coach Marvin Lewis said afterward that “whatever plays are called are called,” which seems like an overly resigned view of the offense from the guy charged with overseeing offensive coordinator Bill Lazor on a night when the offense underperformed.