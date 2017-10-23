Joe Thomas: Too early to make any decisions about playing again

Getty Images

Browns left tackle Joe Thomas never missed a snap in the NFL until injuring his triceps in Sunday’s loss to the Titans and now there’s some question about whether he’ll ever play another one.

Thomas tore the triceps and is currently scheduled to have surgery on Tuesday on the injury that ended his 2017 season. Thomas said he hopes to give the Browns as much help as he can while he’s recovering after surgery this year, but isn’t willing to commit to anything as far as 2018 is concerned.

“Am I done playing? I don’t know … It’s too early to make any decisions,” Thomas said, via the team.

The immediate aftermath of a major injury isn’t the best time to make long-term calls and there’s no reason to speed up the process at this point. Thomas is signed for next season and it will be months before the Browns will have any need for a concrete idea of what Thomas’ plans are for next season.