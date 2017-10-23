Jordan Hicks injures ankle on second play

Getty Images

Eagles linebacker Jordan Hicks didn’t last long Monday night, needing help off the field after only two plays. He injured his right ankle on a 31-yard pass from Kirk Cousins to Vernon Davis.

Hicks appeared unable to put weight on his right leg after getting it caught in the turf and ended up being carted to the locker room. The Eagles list him as questionable to return.

He left two of the first six games early, and the Eagles listed Hicks as questionable with a calf injury. His injury during the Panthers game on Oct. 12 was announced as an ankle injury.

The Eagles already were without linebacker Mychal Kendricks, who had 15 tackles last week. Kendricks was inactive with a hamstring strain.

Hicks has 28 tackles this season, and Kendricks has 32.

Joe Walker replaced Hicks at middle linebacker.