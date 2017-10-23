Laremy Tunsil knee injury not as bad as Dolphins initially thought

AP

The Dolphins don’t expect to have quarterback Jay Cutler in the lineup for Thursday’s game against the Ravens, but they’re more optimistic about left tackle Laremy Tunsil.

Tunsil left Sunday’s victory over the Jets in the second half with a knee injury and were waiting for the results of tests before making any determinations about his condition. The results of those tests left coach Adam Gase with a good feeling about Tunsil’s condition.

“We are going to get through the next couple days,” Gase said, via the Miami Herald. “More positive than we initially thought. We were concerned. We were thinking the worst. We have a good chance he will be OK.”

Tunsil could play against the Ravens, although Gase’s comments suggest it will be at least a day or two before the Dolphins are ready to make a call on that front. Jesse Davis replaced Tunsil against the Jets and Gase said he “got in a rhythm toward the end” of the win.