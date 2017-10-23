Le’Veon Bell blasts Vontaze Burfict: He’s got to go, NFL can’t condone this

Getty Images

Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell is fed up with Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict.

After Burfict kicked at the head of Steelers fullback Roosevelt Nix in a pileup during Sunday’s game, Bell posted a video of the incident on Twitter and blasted Burfict for his behavior.

“Dude gotta go, man,” Bell wrote. “That’s not football at all.”

Bell felt that Nix showed admirable restraint by not retaliating against Burfict, but the NFL shouldn’t be restrained in its punishment of him.

“It’s unbelievable the league is just condoning this activity,” Bell wrote. “But if Rosie reacts, Rosie would be the one that would get into trouble.”

Burfict was suspended for the first three games of last season for cheap shots against the Steelers in the 2015 playoffs, and suspended for the first three games of this season for a cheap shot in the preseason. Those suspensions apparently haven’t been enough to make him change his ways. Another suspension may be in order.