Le’Veon Bell’s stiff-arm game is strong, as is his game

Getty Images

Le'Veon Bell isn’t quite sure what happened. And Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick might not be either.

But the Steelers running back had another amazing day, which included a signature play in the second quarter, stiff-arming Kirkpatrick so efficiently and violently that Kirkpatrick actually bounced back to his feet after hitting the deck, just so he could continue chasing Bell at the end of a 42-yard recepotion.

“That was one of the better stiff-arms of my life,” Bell said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. “I don’t know what happened or what came over me on that play.”

Maybe he was just getting back to being himself. After a sluggish start to the year after his contract-related absence, Bell is once again the kind of dominant back teams want to put the franchise tag on. He had 35 carries for 134 yards and finished with 192 total yards.

He was also part of a unit that gained 251 yards in the first half against the Bengals’ second-rated defense, controlling the pace throughout the day.

“Any time he touches the ball, something magical can happen,” fullback Roosevelt Nix said. “He’s on fire.”

Over his team’s last three wins, Bell has 457 rushing yards and 116 more receiving yards, which establishes that he is, in fact, valuable to them.